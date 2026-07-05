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Two HK schools crowned champions in AIA healthiest schools contest, win US$100,000

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Two HK schools crowned champions in AIA healthiest schools contest, win US$100,000
Two HK schools crowned champions in AIA healthiest schools contest, win US$100,000

International College Hong Kong Hong Lok Yuen and Hong Kong True Light College have been crowned primary and secondary champions respectively in the AIA Healthiest Schools Competition 2025/26, with each school receiving a US$50,000 (HK$390,000) cash prize to expand their school-based wellbeing projects.

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The two winning schools will travel to Thailand to represent Hong Kong at the competition’s regional final, where they will exchange insights with education experts and participating schools across Asia. 

The number of participating schools increased by 24 percent year-on-year, a record high for the fourth edition of the program in Hong Kong. Managed by insurance giant AIA (1299), the initiative has successfully integrated free, expert-led health resources into 450 Hong Kong local campuses.

At the primary school level, International College Hong Kong Hong Lok Yuen won by quantifying emotional health through a holistic social and emotional learning framework. Data collected via a wellness assessment platform between September 2025 and January 2026 revealed that students' emotional regulation scores climbed from 69 percent to 74 percent, while general emotional wellbeing indicators rose from 74 percent to 83 percent.

In the secondary category, Hong Kong True Light College tackled teenage stress in favor of experiential lifestyle interventions. The school introduced archery, fencing, an on-campus pet initiative, and barista workshops to cultivate mindfulness. Within six months, the project yielded self-reported health scores near full marks among its 636 students, while extending its mental health advocacy to over 150 community members, including individuals in mental health recovery.

"Building good habits and health knowledge from an early age is key to enabling long-term wellbeing," said Melissa Wong, chief customer and marketing officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau. Looking ahead, AIA is committed to further expanding the programme’s reach and impact, in support of their commitment to engage one billion people to take action for their healthier, longer, better lives.

 

AIAInternational College Hong Kong Hong Lok Yuen Hong Kong True Light CollegeAIA Healthiest Schools Competition

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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