HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced on Friday that it has granted stablecoin issuer licences under the Stablecoins Ordinance to Anchorpoint Financial and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation for issuing stablecoins in Hong Kong, effective today.

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Anchorpoint Financial is a joint venture established by Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Animoca Brands, and HKT (6823).

HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said that the granting of stablecoin issuer licences is an important milestone for the development of digital assets in Hong Kong

The regulatory regime provides an orderly operating environment for stablecoin issuers to apply innovative technologies while ensuring robust user protection and effective risk management, which will foster the development of a healthy, responsible, and sustainable stablecoin ecosystem, he added.

"We hope their promotion of regulated stablecoins will address pain points in financial and economic activities, create values for both individuals and businesses, and support the healthy development of digital assets in Hong Kong," Yue noted.