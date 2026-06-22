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FINANCE

Three Chinese firms launch Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, set for June 30 debuts

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Zhejiang Laifual Drive
Zhejiang Laifual Drive

Three Chinese companies kicked off their bookbuilding for their Hong Kong initial public offerings on Monday, with their scheduled debuts on June 30.

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Zhejiang Laifual Drive, a leading Chinese manufacturer of core precision transmission components, plans to raise at most HK$1.15 billion by offering 13.44 million H shares. The offer price is between HK$77 and HK$85.5 per share. The entry fee for each board lot of 100 shares is HK$8,636.2.

Guangdong True Health Medical Technology Development, a developer of medical equipment for lung cancer treatment, plans to offer 3.57 million H shares, raising up to HK$480 million. The offer price is between HK$119.3 and HK$135.4. It has an entry fee of HK$2,735.3 per board lot of 20 shares.

Antitoxins and immune-serum biological producer Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products aims to raise up to HK$470 million by offering 36.24 million H shares. The offer price is between HK$9.33 and HK$13.06 per share. Each board lot of 500 shares has an entry fee of HK$6,595.9.
 

Zhejiang Laifual DriveGuangdong True Health Medical Technology DevelopmentJiangxi Institute of Biological Products

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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