Three Chinese firms launch Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, set for June 30 debuts

Three Chinese companies kicked off their bookbuilding for their Hong Kong initial public offerings on Monday, with their scheduled debuts on June 30.

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Zhejiang Laifual Drive, a leading Chinese manufacturer of core precision transmission components, plans to raise at most HK$1.15 billion by offering 13.44 million H shares. The offer price is between HK$77 and HK$85.5 per share. The entry fee for each board lot of 100 shares is HK$8,636.2.

Guangdong True Health Medical Technology Development, a developer of medical equipment for lung cancer treatment, plans to offer 3.57 million H shares, raising up to HK$480 million. The offer price is between HK$119.3 and HK$135.4. It has an entry fee of HK$2,735.3 per board lot of 20 shares.

Antitoxins and immune-serum biological producer Jiangxi Institute of Biological Products aims to raise up to HK$470 million by offering 36.24 million H shares. The offer price is between HK$9.33 and HK$13.06 per share. Each board lot of 500 shares has an entry fee of HK$6,595.9.

