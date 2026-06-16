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FINANCE

BOJ raises interest rates to 31-year high in widely expected move

FINANCE
56 mins ago
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The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. AFP
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. AFP

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a 31-year high on Tuesday, a widely expected move that signalled its focus on countering inflation risks from the Middle East conflict.

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At a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday, the central bank decided to raise its short-term policy rate to 1.0 percent from 0.75 percent by a 7-1 vote.

It was the first rate increase since December and brought the BOJ's policy rate to levels unseen since 1995.

Governor Kazuo Ueda, who is hospitalised for medical treatment, missed the meeting and did not vote. Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida will hold a news briefing on Ueda's behalf at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

Reuters

Bank Of Japan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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