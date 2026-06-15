Kaifeng Millennium City Park submits Hong Kong IPO application

Kaifeng Millennium City Park, a developer and operator of a cultural theme park and tourism performances in Kaifeng City, Henan Province, has submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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The company's operating theme park, famous for its Millennium City Park, a national 5A-level tourist attraction based on the Song-dynasty painting Along the River During the Qingming Festival.

The company's net profit decreased by 23 percent to 213 million yuan (HK$246 million) in the 2025 financial year, while revenue rose 1 percent to 746 million yuan. Gross profit dropped 16 percent to 386 million yuan.

According to the company's filing, its theme park received approximately 9.6 million visits in 2025, ranking fourth among all individual theme parks in China and first among all 5A-level tourist attractions in Henan Province.

