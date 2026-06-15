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FINANCE

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry plans to raise US$3 billion in Hong Kong IPO

FINANCE
44 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Luxshare Precision Industry's headquarter in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY
Luxshare Precision Industry's headquarter in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is expected to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as next month, aiming to raise up to US$3 billion (HK$23.5 billion), IFR reported.

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The company reported last week that it is applying to list overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares) on the mainboard. It has also received a green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The filing showed that the company plans to issue no more than 441 million overseas-listed ordinary shares, and plans to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
 

Luxshare Precision Industry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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