Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry plans to raise US$3 billion in Hong Kong IPO

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is expected to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as next month, aiming to raise up to US$3 billion (HK$23.5 billion), IFR reported.

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The company reported last week that it is applying to list overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares) on the mainboard. It has also received a green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The filing showed that the company plans to issue no more than 441 million overseas-listed ordinary shares, and plans to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

