logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed to hold rates this year, cut calls fade as war inflation persists, economists say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The US Federal Reserve will hold its key interest rate for the rest of 2026, according to a strong majority of economists in a Reuters poll, the first clear consensus on that view this year as war-driven inflation proves more persistent than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Interest rate futures have gone a step further, pricing in at least one rate hike by end-2026. A blowout May jobs report on Friday helped put to rest the case for rate cuts.

Inflation has risen to roughly double the Fed's 2 percent target, with little prospect of a quick retreat after more than five years of elevated price pressures, even as economic activity remains steady.

Some Federal Open Market Committee members have already floated the possibility that rates may need to rise later this year.

NEW FED CHAIR

Nearly 70 percent of economists polled - 72 of 102 - forecast the key rate would stay in its current 3.50 percent-3.75 percent range for the rest of 2026, up from just under half last month and about a third before that. The survey was conducted from June 4 to 9.

No economist expected a rate cut at the conclusion of the FOMC's June 16-17 meeting, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's first.

"It's going to be very hard for the Fed to justify any action at this point and in the foreseeable future. It will be incredibly difficult to get a consensus of Fed officials to go along with the idea of cutting rates," said Tom Porcelli, chief economist at Wells Fargo.

"The way we could get there is if we find an exit from the Iran conflict in the very immediate term .... There's no sense that's where we're going with this."

The poll suggests Warsh, nominated by President Donald Trump and under pressure to lower rates, would struggle to build support for cuts. Many economists expect the Fed to drop its easing bias from this month's policy statement.

Most forecasters have pushed rate cut expectations into next year or dropped them altogether. Only a handful see the next move as a hike.

Some also expect the Fed's updated quarterly "dot plot" forecasts to signal steady rates this year, with a few pointing to hikes - a shift from March, when one cut was projected.

"The risk is more towards more persistent inflation and fewer cuts and possibly hikes than any quick resolution," said Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank. "A more optimistic scenario has just flown out of the window."

Consumer price inflation likely climbed to a more than three-year high of 4.2 percent last month, with core inflation rising to 2.9 percent, a separate Reuters survey showed. The data is due on Wednesday.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, rose to 3.8 percent year-on-year in April, its highest since May 2023. It is forecast to average 3.9 percent, 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Last month, most economists said current inflation pressures - largely driven by Middle East war-related energy shocks - were likely to be transitory.

Central banks initially made similar assessments in 2022, when a surge in prices partly triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine ultimately proved persistent and forced one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in decades.

"Supply shocks should be one-off and transitory. But if we start getting them in sequences that might start shifting inflation expectations in a way we wouldn't normally expect," said Eli Nir, US economist at TD Securities.

"They're concerned about supply shocks turning into more persistent shocks because they were wrong there in 2022. We were all wrong at that point."

Forecasts for growth and unemployment were largely unchanged. The jobless rate is seen holding around 4.3 percent or slightly higher, while economic growth is expected to average about 2 percent over the coming years.


Reuters

Fedinterestratecut

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate-cut call to 2027 on strong US jobs data
FINANCE
08-06-2026 11:21 HKT
Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Raymond Greene speaks at a reception celebrating the upcoming U.S. Independence Day, in Taipei, Taiwan May 27,2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan needs to 'spend smarter' on its defence, senior US diplomat says
CHINA
06-06-2026 12:44 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index loses the 25,000 point mark on Friday
FINANCE
05-06-2026 16:36 HKT
Yen teeters near 160 level after fresh warning; dollar buoyed by Gulf tension
FINANCE
05-06-2026 14:05 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index nears 25,000 points at noon on Friday
FINANCE
05-06-2026 12:26 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF urges Fed caution on inflation as Warsh prepares to chair first policy meeting
FINANCE
05-06-2026 11:39 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
05-06-2026 10:11 HKT
Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Standard Chartered's crypto bull sticks to US$100,000 bitcoin call despite 'painful' week
FINANCE
04-06-2026 22:20 HKT
Japanese national flag hoisted atop of the Bank of Japan headquarters building is seen between traffic signals in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ expected to raise interest rates in June, sources say
FINANCE
04-06-2026 15:52 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges at noon on Thursday
FINANCE
04-06-2026 12:43 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
08-06-2026 18:42 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.