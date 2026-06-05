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FINANCE

China's international trade council criticizes proposed US tariffs

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) has said it opposes the United States' latest proposed tariffs that followed an unfair trade practices probe, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

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  • The Chinese business community is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US' proposed additional 12.5 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, CCTV reported the council as saying on Thursday.
  • The Trump administration ​has proposed additional tariffs of 10 percent or 12.5 percent on imports from 60 countries after determining from a Section 301 investigation that they had failed to curb trade in goods made with forced labour, an assertion that US ‌trading partners rejected.
  • The tariff measures apply US domestic standards and unilateral rules to other economies, and deviate from the rules of the multilateral trading system, the council said.
  • The Chinese business community called on the US to "stop generalising and abusing trade restriction measures, properly handle economic and trade differences through dialogue and consultation".
  • It also urged the US to jointly maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, according to CCPIT.
  • CCPIT said it would continue to support enterprises to strengthen their compliance frameworks and risk management capabilities.


Reuters

ChinaUStariffstrade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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