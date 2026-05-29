Standard Chartered issues US$1 billion contingent convertible securities

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StanChart CEO apologises for 'upset caused' by AI comments
22-05-2026 17:27 HKT
StanChart CEO seeks to reassure staff over AI-linked job cuts
20-05-2026 17:31 HKT
StanChart targets higher return, to reduce more than 7,000 roles by 2030
19-05-2026 10:05 HKT
Standard Chartered names Manus Costello as permanent CFO
18-05-2026 10:48 HKT
HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences
10-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Citi's co-head of Asia investment banking Metzger joins StanChart
26-03-2026 10:25 HKT
StanChart says companies see room for yuan financing to grow
11-03-2026 09:54 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
28-05-2026 01:47 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT