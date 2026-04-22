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FINANCE

Standard Chartered names HSBC's Doris Wong as head of coverage for Greater China and North Asia

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Doris Wong. Standard Chartered
Doris Wong. Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered (2888) has named Doris Wong, an executive from rival the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, as head of coverage for Greater China and North Asia, effective June 1. 

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Based in Hong Kong, Wong will sit on the client coverage management team and report to Roberto Hoornweg, head of corporate & investment bank in the lender, according to a statement on Wednesday. 

She will subsequently report to Jan Metzger once he comes on board in July as global head of coverage banking. Wong will be supervised by Mary Huen Wai-yi, Standard Chartered’s Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia chief executive.

Wong was the global banking head of corporate coverage in HSBC Hong Kong, acting as the senior coverage banker for established Hong Kong-listed companies across key sectors including real estate, energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and consumer, the statement said. 

With 18 years of experience in HSBC, she led a range of core financing mandates spanning capital markets transactions, project financing, structured financing and syndicated loans, it said. 

Hoornweg said Wong is one of the most accomplished client leaders in the region, with a distinguished track record across coverage, capital markets and portfolio management.

 

Standard CharteredHSBCDoris Wong

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