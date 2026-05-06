Anthropic commits to spending US$200 billion on Google's cloud and chips, the Information reports

Anthropic has committed to spend US$200 billion (HK$1.56 trillion) with Google Cloud over five years as part of a recent agreement, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

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The commitment suggests the AI startup accounts for more than 40 percent of the revenue backlog Google disclosed to investors last week, according to the report. The backlog reflects contractual commitments from cloud customers.

Google parent Alphabet shares were up about 2 percent in extended trading on Tuesday following the report.

Anthropic signed a deal in April with Google and the tech firm's chip partner Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of tensor processing unit capacity, which it expects to come online starting in 2027.

Alphabet is also investing up to US$40 billion in Anthropic, deepening its partnership with the artificial intelligence startup, which is also its rival in the global AI race.

Contracts involving Anthropic and OpenAI now account for more than half of the US$2 trillion in backlogs at major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, the U.S. digital news outlet reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Anthropic declined to comment, while Google redirected queries to the AI firm.

Strong demand for its Claude family of AI models has driven Anthropic to sign a series of major agreements to acquire more computing capacity.

Last month, Anthropic struck a multi-year deal with cloud infrastructure firm CoreWeave and is also set to secure nearly 1 gigawatt of capacity via Amazon's chips by year-end.

Anthropic has said it trains and runs Claude on a range of AI hardware, including Amazon Web Services' Trainium, Google TPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

Meanwhile, Alphabet is on the cusp of overtaking Nvidia as the world's most valuable company, driven by a record stock rally fueled by its artificial intelligence efforts and booming cloud business.

Reuters

