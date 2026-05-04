Anthropic nears US$1.5 billion AI joint venture with Wall Street firms, WSJ reports

Anthropic is finalizing an about US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and a handful of other Wall Street firms to sell artificial-intelligence tools to private-equity-backed companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Anthropic, Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman are anchoring the deal, and each company is expected to invest roughly US$300 million, the report said, adding that Goldman Sachs is also set to be a founding investor, putting in around US$150 million.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters