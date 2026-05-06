logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as Middle East peace hopes, AI optimism boost sentiment

FINANCE
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, extending their strong run on hopes of a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement and sustained enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.9 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 49,442.19. The S&P 500 rose 34.9 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 7,294.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 169.0 points, or 0.67 percent, to 25,495.166.

Reuters

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 24, 2026. (Reuters)
Oil slides after Pakistani source says US and Iran are close to framework peace deal
FINANCE
6 mins ago
People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2022. REUTERS
Disney earnings beat estimates as new CEO outlines growth strategy
FINANCE
18 mins ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Dollar drops as optimism grows for US-Iran deal; yen surge ignites intervention chatter
FINANCE
46 mins ago
A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. REUTERS
US private payrolls growth accelerates in April, ADP says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Gold climbs over 3pc as Middle East peace hopes drag down dollar, oil
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Barbaros Uygun, chief executive of Mox Bank
Mox Bank targets full-year breakeven after breaking even in Q1
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Frank Zhang. HKEX
HKEX appoints Zijin Mining's former Singapore head as commodities chief
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The interior of a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group flagship store during a media preview of its soft opening, in Hong Kong, China, February 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Chow Tai Fook expects profit to jump 55 pc at most this year amid higher gold prices
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HK's retail sales beat in March, jumping 12.8 percent as demand rises against uncertainties
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HKEX
Shenzhen LDROBOT's retail tranche oversubscribed 5,216.3 times, followed by two medical companies
FINANCE
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.