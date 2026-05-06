Wall St opens higher as Middle East peace hopes, AI optimism boost sentiment

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, extending their strong run on hopes of a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement and sustained enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.9 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 49,442.19. The S&P 500 rose 34.9 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 7,294.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 169.0 points, or 0.67 percent, to 25,495.166.

Reuters