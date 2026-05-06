Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for talks in Beijing on Wednesday, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

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China is a key customer for Iranian oil, defying sanctions imposed by the United States as Washington seeks to choke off revenue to Tehran.

Xinhua did not immediately provide more details about the talks.

Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning, Iranian local media reported.

"During this visit, our country's Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart," Fars news agency said.

Araghchi's trip comes before US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to China on May 14-15 to see President Xi Jinping -- a trip he delayed after the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday called on China to put pressure on Araghchi to loosen Tehran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil once transited.

"I hope the Chinese tell (Araghchi) what he needs to be told, and that is that what you were doing in the straits is causing you to be globally isolated," Rubio told reporters.

AFP