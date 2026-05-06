logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks before signing a proclamation to revive the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a competitive school-based fitness program, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 5, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks before signing a proclamation to revive the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a competitive school-based fitness program, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 5, 2026. (AFP)

President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum Wednesday for Iran to accept a deal to end the war or face renewed, more intense US bombing, in the latest of a series of abrupt policy shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is perhaps a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform," using the US name for its campaign against Iran.

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," he added.

Trump's post came after US news outlet Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to agreeing on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.

Trump late Tuesday announced a pause in a US military operation to guide stranded commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz -- after only a day -- citing a chance to seal a deal to end the war.

The US leader said Washington's blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place as Tehran kept up its own closure of the vital trade route, which has rocked markets and spiked fuel prices.

Trump wrote on social media that the decision to halt his so-called "Project Freedom" a day after it began came after requests from "mediator Pakistan and other countries", saying "Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement" with Tehran.

"We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote late Tuesday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key figure in initial talks held in Islamabad last month, was optimistic Trump's "courageous leadership and timely announcement" could foster a deal.

"We are very hopeful that the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond," he said in a post on X.

Washington is now confident that it is close to reaching a deal with Tehran to reopen the crucial waterway and halt the conflict, US news outlet Axios reported Wednesday, citing two US officials.

It reported both sides are close to agreeing on a "one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war" and start a 30-day period of talks that could take place in Geneva or Islamabad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, his first trip to Tehran's close ally since the beginning of the war.

Araghchi said in an interview aired on Iranian state TV that the pair reviewed "the negotiations that are currently underway" to end the war.

After the talks, Wang called for an end to hostilities and for both countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible," his ministry said.

Before the visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a vocal China critic, called on Beijing to put pressure on Araghchi to end the blockade of the crucial waterway, which he said was leaving Iran "globally isolated."

- Oil tumbles -

Trump's conciliatory tone came hours after Rubio said the US had completed its offensive operations against Iran.

Investors welcomed those remarks and the decision to pause the ship-guiding plan, with international oil benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate both tumbling below US$100 a barrel as stock markets rallied.

Araghchi was in China days before Trump is also scheduled to visit on May 14 and 15 to meet President Xi Jinping -- a trip he had delayed due to the war.

The Iranian minister later held a phone call about the war with his Saudi counterpart, Iranian media said, as back-channel diplomacy to find a solution continues.

One Tehran resident told Paris-based AFP journalists that the prospect of any deal with the current government was "terrifying".

"We've gone through so much hardship and suffering, and no achievements for people?" said translator Azadeh, 43. "I honestly just hope they finish this regime."

Meanwhile, with the situation still in flux, "the psychological pressure is intense," she added.

Progress in talks has largely stalled as Tehran maintains its grip on the Hormuz strait, giving it key leverage.

Despite Rubio's announcement of the end of "Operation Epic Fury", the standoff in the vital waterway has led to claims of attacks by both sides.

Iran fired missiles and drones at US forces on Monday, while Washington said it struck six Iranian boats it accused of threatening commercial shipping.

The United Arab Emirates said it had engaged missiles and drones fired from Iran for the second consecutive day on Tuesday -- an accusation denied by Tehran.

It was the sharpest escalation since a truce took effect on April 8.

A container ship owned by major French shipping company CMA CGM was also the "target of an attack" in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the firm said.

Commodity ship traffic through the Hormuz since Monday fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the war, according to data from marine analytics firm Kpler.

- 'High alert' -

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Washington was "not looking for a fight" over the waterway, while warning that any more attacks would be met with a "devastating response."

Washington and Gulf countries have drafted a UN Security Council resolution demanding Tehran halt attacks, disclose mine locations and end efforts to charge tolls, Rubio said, with a vote expected in the coming days.

On another front, Israel struck at least two villages in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, including one near a 12-century Crusader-era castle, according to AFP images.

The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike killed four people in the eastern Bekaa valley.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in Lebanon.

On Iran, Israel's military chief of staff Eyal Zamir said the country would respond "with force" to any Iranian attack and remained "on high alert across all fronts".

(AFP)

TrumpIranbombingdealwarend

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 24, 2026. (Reuters)
Oil slides after Pakistani source says US and Iran are close to framework peace deal
FINANCE
8 mins ago
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 5, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US and Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war, Axios reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
South Korea suspends review of Trump's call to participate in 'Project Freedom'
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
Tradition, Trump and tennis: Five things about Pope Leo
WORLD
4 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a location given as Beijing, China, in this handout image released May 6, 2026. Seyed Abbas Araqchi via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
US and Iran closing in on memorandum to end war, Pakistani source says
WORLD
4 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they meet at the Vatican, May 19, 2025. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
Rubio expects to discuss religious freedom with Pope Leo after Trump blasts pontiff
WORLD
8 hours ago
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump pauses effort to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz, citing deal progress
WORLD
10 hours ago
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on April 27, 2026 shows a woman working as her son sleeps next to her at a clothing sewing workshop in an urban village in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province.
Iran war jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub
CHINA
10 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran on January 18, 2026.
Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing
CHINA
12 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
US says Iran ceasefire holds despite exchange of fire; UAE under attack
WORLD
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.