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INNOVATION

Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports

INNOVATION
9 mins ago
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A man check his phone near an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man check his phone near an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Apple has been encountering setbacks in the engineering test phase of its first foldable iPhone, which could lead to delays in its mass production and product shipment schedule, Nikkei Asia reported on Monday, citing sources.

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Here are some details:

Engineering development issues could delay the first shipments of the foldable iPhones by months in a worst-case scenario, according to the Nikkei report.

“It’s true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them and make necessary adjustments,” the report said, quoting one source familiar with the matter.

However, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that Apple remains on track to release its first foldable iPhone in September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The timing is not final, as the release is still nearly six months away and production has not fully ramped up yet, according to the Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not verify the reports independently. Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reports.

Apple shares were down 2.7 percent in afternoon trading. They fell as much as 5.1 percent earlier in the day.

Nikkei had reported in January that Apple would focus on delivering its first foldable iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship launch in the second half of 2026.

Reuters

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