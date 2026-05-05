Wall St opens higher as oil slips despite Middle East tensions

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Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
Wall Street's main indexes rose after market open on Tuesday as oil prices declined despite renewed Middle East tensions that threatened to upend a fragile truce after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire in the Gulf.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.2 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 49,037.12. The S&P 500 rose 32.9 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 7,233.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 191.1 points, or 0.76 percent, to 25,258.882.
Reuters