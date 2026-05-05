Wall St opens higher as oil slips despite Middle East tensions

Wall Street's main indexes rose after market open on Tuesday as oil prices declined despite renewed Middle East tensions that threatened to upend a fragile truce after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire in the Gulf.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.2 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 49,037.12. The S&P 500 rose 32.9 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 7,233.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 191.1 points, or 0.76 percent, to 25,258.882.

Reuters