logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as oil slips despite Middle East tensions

FINANCE
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street's main indexes rose after market open on Tuesday as oil prices declined despite renewed Middle East tensions that threatened to upend a fragile truce after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire in the Gulf.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.2 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 49,037.12. The S&P 500 rose 32.9 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 7,233.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 191.1 points, or 0.76 percent, to 25,258.882.

Reuters

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
AFP
US and others propose e-commerce pact as WTO deadlock deepens
FINANCE
7 mins ago
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS
Citigroup to announce new profit targets at investor day, CEO says
FINANCE
21 mins ago
A view of Golden Pass LNG facility in Port Arthur, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2025. REUTERS
US natural gas futures dip as demand outlook weakens and LNG exports fall
FINANCE
38 mins ago
Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, April 24, 2026. REUTERS
Iraq offers May-loading crude at deep discounts for loading inside Hormuz
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Reuters.
US trade deficit widens in March on imports; petroleum exports rise
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Crypto exchange Coinbase to cut about 14pc of workforce
FINANCE
1 hour ago
K11 MUSEA tourist spend increase 1.25x during Labour Day Golden Week
K11 MUSEA tourist spending rises 1.25 times during Labour Day Golden Week
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Cofoe Medical Technology's headquarter in Changsha, Hunan Province, China. Cofoe Medical Technology
Cofoe Medical Technology rose 2.21 percent in gray market before HK debut
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC's Hong Kong business reports a 5 percent rise in pre-tax Q1 profit
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.