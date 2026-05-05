logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US natural gas futures dip as demand outlook weakens and LNG exports fall

FINANCE
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of Golden Pass LNG facility in Port Arthur, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2025. REUTERS
A view of Golden Pass LNG facility in Port Arthur, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2025. REUTERS

U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1 percent on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants decline during the usual spring maintenance season. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After rising for six days in a row, front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.5 cents, or 0.9 percent, to US$2.842 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since April 7 for a third day in a row.

In the cash market, average prices at the Waha Hub in West Texas have remained in negative territory for a record 62 days in a row as pipeline constraints trap gas in the Permian region, the nation's biggest oil-producing shale basin. 

Daily Waha prices first averaged below zero in 2019. They did so 17 times in 2019, six times in 2020, once in 2023, 49 times in 2024, 39 times in 2025, and a record 71 times so far this year. 

Waha prices have averaged a negative US$2.22 per mmBtu so far in 2026, compared with a positive US$1.15 in 2025 and a positive US$2.88 over the past five years (2021 to 2025).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 109.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from 109.5 bcfd in April and a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025. 

Output has declined over the past couple of months due in part to low spot prices, which prompted energy firms like EQT, the second-largest U.S. gas producer, to temporarily reduce production as they wait for prices to rise later in the year.

Analysts said mostly mild weather earlier this spring allowed energy firms to inject more gas into storage than usual. 

They noted, however, that recent output declines coupled with cooler weather and higher demand likely reduced the inventory surplus to around 7 percent above normal during the week ended May 1, down from 8 percent above during the week ended April 24. 

Looking ahead, meteorologists forecast the weather will remain mostly near normal through May 20 with cooling demand starting to overtake heating demand for the first time this year.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would hold near 97.8 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday. 

Average gas flows to the nine big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell to 17.3 bcfd so far in May, down from a monthly record of 18.8 bcfd in April.

Reuters

U.S. natural gas futuresLNG

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo
China to offer LNG futures as soon as next month, sources say
FINANCE
23-01-2026 22:19 HKT
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS
US hits top Russian oil companies with sanctions, EU bans Russian LNG
FINANCE
23-10-2025 10:29 HKT
AFP
US and others propose e-commerce pact as WTO deadlock deepens
FINANCE
7 mins ago
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS
Citigroup to announce new profit targets at investor day, CEO says
FINANCE
20 mins ago
Wall St opens higher as oil slips despite Middle East tensions
FINANCE
54 mins ago
Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, April 24, 2026. REUTERS
Iraq offers May-loading crude at deep discounts for loading inside Hormuz
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Reuters.
US trade deficit widens in March on imports; petroleum exports rise
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Crypto exchange Coinbase to cut about 14pc of workforce
FINANCE
1 hour ago
K11 MUSEA tourist spend increase 1.25x during Labour Day Golden Week
K11 MUSEA tourist spending rises 1.25 times during Labour Day Golden Week
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.