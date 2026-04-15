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CHINA

Sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz, day after Gulf exit

CHINA
46 mins ago
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Ships that passed Strait of Hormuz during US blockade. US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry turns back, day after Gulf exit. Reuters
Ships that passed Strait of Hormuz during US blockade. US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry turns back, day after Gulf exit. Reuters

The U.S.-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry made its way back to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Gulf the day before, shipping data showed, failing to break through a U.S. blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports.

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U.S. President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a deal.

"During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade," the U.S. Central Command said on X, adding that six vessels complied with directions from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port.

The Chinese-owned tanker was among at least eight ships crossing the waterway on Tuesday, the first day of the U.S. blockade. 

A U.S. destroyer stopped two oil tankers attempting to leave the Iranian port of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, a U.S. official said.

The Rich Starry and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co, were placed under U.S. sanctions for dealing with Iran. The company could not be reached for a comment.

The Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol that was loaded at the port of Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates, Kpler data showed.

The blockade has created even further uncertainty for shippers, oil companies and war risk insurers. Traffic remains at only a fraction of the 130-plus daily crossings before the U.S. and Israel's war on Iran began on February 28, industry sources said on Tuesday. 

Another U.S.-sanctioned vessel, the Very Large Crude Carrier Alicia that has a record of carrying Iranian oilsince 2023, is entering the Gulf via the strait on Wednesday, Kpler and LSEG data showed. The empty tanker, capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil, is heading to Iraq to load a cargo on Thursday, Kpler data showed.

Separately, the Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I entered the Gulf via the strait on Wednesday in a second attempt to transit, according to the data. The tanker was among several vessels that tried to enter the Gulf on Sunday during the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal.

It is heading to Iraq to load Basra crude for Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery, according to the data and trade sources. 

Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, which manages the Agios Fanourios I, and Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Reuters

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