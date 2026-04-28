logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Global regulators trail banks in AI as Mythos raises oversight concerns, report finds

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The ability of central banks and financial regulators to monitor and combat the risks posed by powerful artificial intelligence models such as Anthropic’s Mythos has been called into question after a survey found authorities significantly lag financial firms in AI adoption and lack data on emerging harms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Financial institutions are adopting AI at more than twice the rate of their supervisors, with just two in 10 regulators reporting “advanced AI adoption”, research published on Tuesday by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. Only 24 percent of authorities surveyed collect data on industry AI adoption, while 43 percent have no plans to start within the next two years, the report found.

“This empirical blind spot may undermine the prevailing optimism [on AI]. Authorities cannot successfully harness or oversee AI if they are navigating its adoption and risks without hard data,” the report said.

The research, prepared alongside the Bank for International Settlements, the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral institutions, involved surveying 350 traditional financial institutions and fintechs, more than 140 AI vendors, and 130 central banks and financial authorities spanning 151 countries.

Regulators and global standard-setting bodies have stepped up warnings about the risks posed by the rollout of AI across the financial sector. Earlier in April, Anthropic released Mythos, viewed by cybersecurity experts as posing significant challenges to the banking industry and its legacy technology systems.

Regulators across the globe have engaged with banks over how prepared their legacy systems are for emerging frontier AI models.

The report highlights Mythos as an example of next-generation systems that could soon be capable of exploiting software vulnerabilities at scale, potentially limiting the effectiveness of existing human governance and oversight mechanisms.

“Regulators generally maintain the principle that financial firms should remain accountable for harms, including cyberattacks, whether AI is built in-house or supplied by third parties, but that position becomes harder to apply in the context of more autonomous systems that are provided and managed by third-party vendors,” the authors wrote.

The report says regulators must themselves adopt agentic AI capabilities, capable of taking actions without human oversight, to match the systems they oversee.

Harish Natarajan, practice manager for competitiveness and innovation at the World Bank, said at an event to launch the report that authorities in emerging market economies often lack the data and skills needed to embed AI.

CONCENTRATION RISK

The report also flagged concerns about the financial sector’s growing dependence on a handful of powerful AI providers.

It found that 69 percent of all respondents rely on OpenAI, rising to 76 percent among the industry, creating what it described as a “notable critical third-party risk consideration” that could expose the global financial system to resilience vulnerabilities, pricing shocks or supply disruptions.

At the time of the survey, conducted between October 2025 and January 2026, just over half of respondents used Google’s models and a little more than a third used Anthropic.

Reuters

central bankAIdata

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
Blocking of Meta's AI startup buy raises risk for cross-border China tech deals
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
A flag flies above the headquarters of the Russian Central Bank on the day of a key rate-setting meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 24, 2026. REUTERS
Russian central bank wants mandatory yuan reserves for lenders
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
Google signs classified AI deal with Pentagon, The Information reports
WORLD
7 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
ByteDance, Zhipu AI, and Alibaba named to TIME's top 10 most influential AI companies of 2026
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
DeepSeek increases registered capital by over 50pc
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI falls short of revenue and user targets as it races toward IPO, WSJ reports
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice, likeness to ward off AI deepfakes
WORLD
12 hours ago
A view shows the Microsoft logo. (Reuters)
Microsoft will no longer have exclusive access to OpenAI's technology
INNOVATION
27-04-2026 21:55 HKT
A photo illustration taken in Beijing on March 11, 2025 shows a mobile phone displaying an introduction screen for the AI assistant tool Manus, released by Chinese startup Butterfly Effect. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China blocks US$2 billion foreign acquisition of AI startup Manus
INNOVATION
27-04-2026 19:27 HKT
More than a paw: Experts call for regulations of AI-powered robot pets
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:21 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
10 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.