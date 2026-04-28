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INNOVATION

DeepSeek increases registered capital by over 50pc

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek's registered capital has been enlarged from 10 million yuan (HK$11.47 million) to 15 million yuan, an increase of over 50 percent, according to the company data platform Qichacha.

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The subscribed registered capital contributed by its founder, Liang Wenfeng, surged 50-fold, jumping from 100,000 yuan to 5.1 million yuan.

Liang's shareholdings in the company have also risen from 1 percent to 34 percent.

Previously, DeepSeek reportedly plans to raise outside capital for the first time, with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) involved.

DeepSeekAIregistered captial

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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