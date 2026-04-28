DeepSeek increases registered capital by over 50pc

Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek's registered capital has been enlarged from 10 million yuan (HK$11.47 million) to 15 million yuan, an increase of over 50 percent, according to the company data platform Qichacha.

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The subscribed registered capital contributed by its founder, Liang Wenfeng, surged 50-fold, jumping from 100,000 yuan to 5.1 million yuan.

Liang's shareholdings in the company have also risen from 1 percent to 34 percent.

Previously, DeepSeek reportedly plans to raise outside capital for the first time, with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) involved.