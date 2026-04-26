TSMC seen benefiting from Samsung strike threat

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TSMC shows smaller, faster chips without a pricey new tool from ASML
23-04-2026 15:18 HKT
Samsung's unionised workers in South Korea approve strike plan
18-03-2026 18:46 HKT
Samsung starts mass production of next-gen AI memory chip
12-02-2026 17:15 HKT
Taiwan's TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant
05-02-2026 15:36 HKT
Samsung sees strong AI demand after profit triples to record high
29-01-2026 10:50 HKT
Taiwan aims to be strategic AI partner with US under tariff deal
16-01-2026 10:52 HKT
Samsung forecasts profit to triple to record high as it rides AI boom
08-01-2026 15:58 HKT
Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT