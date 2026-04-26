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FINANCE

TSMC seen benefiting from Samsung strike threat

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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Samsung workers gathered at the company' s Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, April 23, 2026. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Samsung workers gathered at the company' s Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, April 23, 2026. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Around 40,000 Samsung workers gathered at the company’s Pyeongtaek complex on April 23 ahead of a planned 18 day strike from May 21.

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Workers have complained of a wide bonus gap with rival SK Hynix, with some saying many colleagues have left to join the chipmaker.

The union is seeking the removal of a cap on bonus pay, a 7 percent increase in base salaries and a higher share of operating profit for bonuses.

Yonhap News Agency said an escalation in the labour dispute could disrupt AI chip production and shipments. It added that higher chip prices and possible order shifts to rival foundries could benefit competitors such as TSMC.

Samsung said it would continue efforts to reach a swift agreement in wage negotiations.

SamsungTSMC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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