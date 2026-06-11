Google in talks with Samsung to make part of next-gen chip, The Information reports

Alphabet's Google is in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture part of its next-generation chip, codenamed "Icefish," The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

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Google plans for Taiwan's TSMC make the main part of the chip, while Samsung may produce a separate component that helps connect it to memory, the report said.

The chip remains in the design stage and could enter mass production as soon as 2028, according to The Information.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters