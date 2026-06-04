TSMC boss upbeat on outlook as AI boom shows no sign of easing

Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday it is confident in its growth over the next few years, driven by robust demand for computing power and advanced semiconductors, as it rides an AI boom.

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Chief Executive C.C. Wei, speaking at TSMC's annual shareholders' meeting in the northern Taiwanese city of Hsinchu, added that its customers continue to express a positive outlook for the AI industry.

"We continue to see increasing adoption of AI models across consumer, enterprise and sovereign AI applications. This trend is driving demand for greater computing power, which in turn supports strong demand for advanced semiconductor chips," Wei said.

Taiwan has taken centrestage this week as it hosts the annual Computex conference, where leaders of some of the world's most powerful tech companies are gathering, with executives from the likes of Nvidia to Intel praising the island's central role in the global supply chain.

In April, TSMC, a major Nvidia supplier, raised its annual revenue forecast and said it was stepping up capital spending this year to meet a relentless hunger for its products.



Reuters