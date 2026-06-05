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INNOVATION

China calls for more foreign investment in advanced manufacturing

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A group of visitors look at robotic hands displayed at the demonstration area of Linkerbot office, in Beijing, China, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A group of visitors look at robotic hands displayed at the demonstration area of Linkerbot office, in Beijing, China, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

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China should expand investment in basic research and guide more foreign capital toward advanced manufacturing, the country's cabinet, the State Council, said in a meeting on Friday.

The meeting also called for fostering more start-ups and unicorn companies in key sectors, and for government investment funds to play a guiding role while avoiding rushing indiscriminately into projects, according to a readout of the meeting aired by state broadcaster CCTV.

Reuters

Chinainvestmentadvanced manufacturing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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