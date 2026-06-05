China calls for more foreign investment in advanced manufacturing

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China should expand investment in basic research and guide more foreign capital toward advanced manufacturing, the country's cabinet, the State Council, said in a meeting on Friday.

The meeting also called for fostering more start-ups and unicorn companies in key sectors, and for government investment funds to play a guiding role while avoiding rushing indiscriminately into projects, according to a readout of the meeting aired by state broadcaster CCTV.

Reuters