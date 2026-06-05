China's foreign minister urges border calm in talks with Myanmar

China is willing to work with Myanmar to maintain peace and tranquility in their border region, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in Beijing on Friday.

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Wang said Beijing hoped Myanmar would ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout, as China seeks to protect its interests in the neighbouring nation where border fighting and online scam operations have raised concerns.

China is willing to deepen strategic cooperation with Myanmar and advance their "community with a shared future", Wang said.

Reuters