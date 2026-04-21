Maxwell (Shanghai) Bioscience saw its retail tranche 26.8 times oversubscribed

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience's retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was 26.8 times oversubscribed on Tuesday.

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It has drawn HK$4.02 billion in margin loans.

Chinese biopharmaceutical company plans to offer 47.13 million H shares at between HK$27.64 and HK$30.71 per share, raising at most HK$1.45 billion. It asks for a minimum investment of HK$6,204 per board lot of 200 shares.

The company is expected to debut on April 28.

