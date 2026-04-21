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FINANCE

Maxwell (Shanghai) Bioscience saw its retail tranche 26.8 times oversubscribed

FINANCE
16 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Maxwell (Shanghai) Bioscience. Photo from the company's website
Maxwell (Shanghai) Bioscience. Photo from the company's website

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience's retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was 26.8 times oversubscribed on Tuesday.

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It has drawn HK$4.02 billion in margin loans.

Chinese biopharmaceutical company plans to offer 47.13 million H shares at between HK$27.64 and HK$30.71 per share, raising at most HK$1.45 billion. It asks for a minimum investment of HK$6,204 per board lot of 200 shares.

The company is expected to debut on April 28.
 

Maxwell (Shanghai) Bioscienceretail tranche HK IPO

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