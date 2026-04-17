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FINANCE

Wall St climbs at open after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz was open following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.1 points, or 0.43 percent, to 48,788.81 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 33.3 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,074.55, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 235.3 points, or 0.98 percent, to 24,338.009.

The small-cap Russell 2000 also hit its first intraday record high since the U.S.-Iran war erupted, and was last up 1.3 percent.

Reuters

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