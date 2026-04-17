Wall St climbs at open after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz was open following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.1 points, or 0.43 percent, to 48,788.81 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 33.3 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,074.55, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 235.3 points, or 0.98 percent, to 24,338.009.

The small-cap Russell 2000 also hit its first intraday record high since the U.S.-Iran war erupted, and was last up 1.3 percent.

Reuters