logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indonesia issues fresh summons for Google, Meta over teen social media ban

WORLD
02-04-2026 19:49 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Indonesia issued a second round of summons letters on Thursday to Google and Meta for allegedly flouting a days-old ban on social media access for under-16s.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Communication and Digital Ministry said it had "issued a second summons letter to Google (YouTube) and Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Threads) after both parties failed to comply" and warned of "sanctions".

App-addicted Indonesia began enforcing a social media ban for users under the age of 16 on Saturday, citing threats from online pornography, cyberbullying and internet addiction.

The ministry said Thursday Google and Meta had asked for a postponement and had failed to comply with a first summons issued earlier in the week for alleged non-compliance.

"Summonses can be issued up to a maximum of three times before sanctions are imposed," the ministry statement said.

It added that "compliance with child protection regulations is not merely an administrative obligation, but a responsibility that has a direct impact on children's safety in the digital space".

Concerns have grown globally over the impact of social media on children's well-being, with Australia becoming the first in the world to require sites to remove accounts held by under-16s.

"Every delay prolongs the risks faced by children in the digital space. Therefore, we demand concrete and timely compliance from all platforms, including global platforms," said the ministry's Director General for Digital Space Supervision, Alexander Sabar.

If not, "enforcement mechanisms will proceed", he added, without providing details.

Indonesia, with its population of over 284 million, boasts among the most social media users in the world, and has about 70 million children under the age of 16.

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

AFP

IndonesiafreshsummonsGoogleMetateensocial mediaban

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A teenager poses holding a mobile phone displaying a message from TikTok as law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia takes effect, in Sydney, Australia, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Under global spotlight, Australia plays hardball on social media ban
WORLD
03-04-2026 09:22 HKT
A man inspects debris at the site of a damaged building following an earthquake in Manado, North Sulawesi province, Indonesia, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Tonny Rarung
Indonesia earthquake damages buildings, triggers tsunami waves
WORLD
02-04-2026 10:46 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korea and Indonesia discuss energy security, sign agreements on minerals and tech
WORLD
01-04-2026 20:34 HKT
Reuters
Meta unveils two Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription wearers starting at US$499
FINANCE
31-03-2026 21:44 HKT
Paris 2024 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Victory Ceremony - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - August 06, 2024. Gold medallist Hongchan Quan of China celebrates with her medal on the podium. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
China teen diving prodigy nearly retired after 'reaching mental limit'
CHINA
31-03-2026 17:15 HKT
Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP Scottish national Steven Lyons (C) is escorted by police officers at the Bali police headquarters in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on March 31, 2026.
Indonesia to deport Interpol-wanted UK fugitive nabbed in Bali
WORLD
31-03-2026 17:11 HKT
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 6, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia trims meals programme: what next?
WORLD
31-03-2026 15:22 HKT
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enter the room to have talks at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2026. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS
Japan to coordinate on energy with Indonesia as Iran war disrupts supplies
WORLD
31-03-2026 15:08 HKT
Affan Haritsah, 11 and Kevin Prince, 14, play games on their phones, as Indonesia's communications and digital information ministry implements restrictions against "high-risk" social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Roblox, in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs, minister says
WORLD
31-03-2026 13:47 HKT
People use their mobile phones at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia investigates tech giants over social media ban compliance
WORLD
31-03-2026 09:17 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.