logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC chair says Middle East peace deal needed to restore global energy flows

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A man walks past a HSBC bank branch in the City of London, Britain November 12, 2014. REUTERS
A man walks past a HSBC bank branch in the City of London, Britain November 12, 2014. REUTERS

HSBC (0005) Chairman Brendan Nelson said on Tuesday that a Middle East peace deal was essential to ensure a substantial resumption of global energy flows, with oil-driven inflation looming as a major risk to the world economy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nelson, speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, added that as long as uncertainty persists, energy prices would remain elevated.

Oil prices have surged since the Iran war began, and prices remain close to US$100 a barrel as investors position themselves for prolonged tensions over the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and gas typically passes.

Nelson warned that current global growth, trade and inflation projections should be "approached with considerable caution" given that the impacts of the Iran conflict are yet to be fully understood.

"The longer the disruption continues, the more the indirect effects from higher energy costs will lift inflation and depress growth," Nelson said.

With a swift reopening of the strait looking unlikely, Nelson said he expected interest rates to be held steady in the U.S., Europe and Britain this year as a rise in short- and long-term market rates had tightened financial conditions.

The U.S. Navy began a blockade of the strait on Monday, following the breakdown of weekend talks to end the six-week-long war.

ANZ analysts estimate about 10 million barrels per day of crude supply have been effectively removed from the market, adding that a prolonged U.S. blockade could curb an additional 3 million to 4 million barrels per day.

Reuters

HSBCMiddle East

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Two Qantas Airways Airbus A330 aircraft can be seen on the tarmac near the domestic terminal at Sydney Airport in Australia, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Qantas lifts fuel cost forecast as Middle East war jolts oil markets
WORLD
1 hour ago
Transport bureau urges airlines to minimize passenger disruption as fuel costs rise
NEWS
12-04-2026 12:48 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences
FINANCE
10-04-2026 17:30 HKT
A view of Lebanese Middle East Airlines airplanes on the tarmac at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, amid flight cancellations and escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo
Airline pilots fear retribution over refusing to fly in Middle East, aviators' group says
WORLD
10-04-2026 14:33 HKT
A woman walks past the logo of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outside the bank's headquarters in Manila on April 15, 2025. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Asia Pacific faces weaker growth and higher inflation from Middle East crisis, ADB warns
FINANCE
10-04-2026 10:20 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Middle East war means 'all roads' lead to higher prices, slower growth, IMF chief says
FINANCE
07-04-2026 19:21 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's Xi urges faster development of new energy system as Middle East war continues
CHINA
07-04-2026 10:57 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on April 3, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea, France to upgrade ties as Macron trip overshadowed by Middle East crisis
WORLD
03-04-2026 09:57 HKT
Photo by ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026.
What's real anymore? AI warps truth of Middle East war
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
8 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.