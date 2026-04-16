Wall Street indexes open higher as Mideast diplomacy hopes, earnings lift sentiment

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Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on rising hopes that the worst of the Middle East conflict had passed, while a wave of solid earnings allayed concerns about the health of the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.1 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 48,557.82. The S&P 500 rose 14.8 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 7,037.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.4 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,062.454.
Reuters
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