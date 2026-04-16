Wall Street indexes open higher as Mideast diplomacy hopes, earnings lift sentiment

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on rising hopes that the worst of the Middle East conflict had passed, while a wave of solid earnings allayed concerns about the health of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.1 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 48,557.82. The S&P 500 rose 14.8 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 7,037.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.4 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,062.454.

Reuters