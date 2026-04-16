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FINANCE

Hangzhou Six Little Dragon Manycore Tech nearly doubled in the gray market on Thursday

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Photo from Manycore Tech's LinkedIn account.
Photo from Manycore Tech's LinkedIn account.

Manycore Tech, one of the Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou, nearly doubled in the gray market at one point, ahead of its Friday debut.

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Its shares traded at HK$22.5 per share, up 195 percent from the offer price of HK$7.62 on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market. Each board lot of 500 shares earns at most HK$7,690.

Gpixel Changchun Microelectronics reached HK$67.8 in the gray market at one point, 70 percent above the offer price of HK$39.88. Each board lot of 100 shares gains at most HK$2,792.

Sigenergy Technology (6656) closed 103 percent above its IPO listing price of HK$324.2 on Thursday since it was included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect upon its debut.

The AI-native energy company closed at HK$659. Excluding fees, investors holding 100 shares per lot gain HK$25,680. It was oversubscribed by 1,101.05 times in the retail tranche and 30.2 times in the international tranche.

Chinese electronics manufacturer Huaqin's retail tranche for its Hong Kong IPO was 6.4 times oversubscribed on Thursday, drawing HK$3.38 billion.

The company plans to offer 58.55 million H shares, raising at most HK$4.55 billion. Each board lot has 100 shares, and the entry fee is HK$7,848.

It is scheduled to debut on April 23.
 

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