Hang Seng reaches 26,394 points as tech stocks rally

Hong Kong stocks climbed on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index rising 1.72 percent, or 446 points, to close at 26,394 points, led by strong gains in technology shares.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The market turnover was at HK$256.

Hang Seng Tech Index surged by 3.67 percent to 5,092 points.

Among the blue chips, CATL (3750) rose 9 percent, Baidu (9888) also ended higher, up 7 percent, and Alibaba (9988) was up 5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.7 percent, or 28 points, to 4,055 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 2.05 percent to 14,796 points.

