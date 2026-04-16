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FINANCE

Hang Seng reaches 26,394 points as tech stocks rally

FINANCE
4 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks climbed on Thursday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index rising 1.72 percent, or 446 points, to close at 26,394 points, led by strong gains in technology shares.

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The market turnover was at HK$256.

Hang Seng Tech Index surged by 3.67 percent to 5,092 points.

Among the blue chips, CATL (3750) rose 9 percent, Baidu (9888) also ended higher, up 7 percent, and Alibaba (9988) was up 5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.7 percent, or 28 points, to 4,055 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 2.05 percent to 14,796 points.
 

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