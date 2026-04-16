Hong Kong stocks rally on Thursday's open, Hang Seng Index rises to 26,122

Hong Kong shares rallied at the opening on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.68 percent, or 175 points, to 26,122 points.

Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.31 percent to 4,976.

New Oriental Education & Technology (9901) and CATL (3750) lead the blue-chip gains, opening higher by 4.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Major tech stocks saw gains, with Baidu (9888) rising 3.5 percent. Alibaba (9988) increased by 2.4 percent, and Tencent (0700) rose 1.5 percent.

HSBC (0005) opened 0.1 percent lower, and AIA (1299) was up 1.5 percent.

The new listing Sigenergy Technology (6656) made its trading debut and opened 79.2 percent higher at HK$581.