logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Morgan Stanley's profit beats estimates on dealmaking surge, trading boost

FINANCE
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS

Morgan Stanley beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the investment bank benefited from a surge in dealmaking and raked in record revenue from its equities trading business.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Heightened M&A activity in a friendlier regulatory environment and extreme volatility in stock markets triggered by the recent software selloff and the Iran war have bolstered investment banking and trading businesses at big Wall Street banks.

Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenue soared 36 percent to US$2.12 billion (HK$16.54 billion), boosted by a rise in advisory fees. Revenue from its equities trading business also jumped 25 percent to a record US$5.15 billion, while that from fixed income surged 29 percent to US$3.36 billion.

Peers Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Citigroup also reported a surge in investment banking and trading revenue in the latest quarter.

Deal volumes globally have already hit US$1.38 trillion in the latest first quarter, according to data compiled by Dealogic, after a near record-breaking 2025 in which global M&A surpassed US$4.81 trillion.

Among the notable deals in the first quarter, Morgan Stanley was one of the advisers to Unilever on the proposed merger of its food business with McCormick that will create a US$65 billion global food behemoth.

Shares of the Wall Street giant rose 2.5 percent in premarket trading.

Equities Trading Rakes in Record Revenue

Global markets have swung sharply in recent weeks as the Iran war drove up oil prices and fueled worries that inflation could stay elevated for longer.

The volatility across asset classes has prompted investors to rebalance portfolios and increase hedging against potential losses, a trend that typically boosts activity at trading desks.

Meanwhile, heightened tensions in the Middle East have unsettled equity markets and dampened risk appetite, weighing on the IPO market, though some companies, particularly in the industrial and defense sectors, have continued to pursue listings.

Morgan Stanley is among the bookrunners leading the deal on SpaceX's bumper IPO, where the Elon Musk-led firm could raise US$75 billion at a potential valuation of US$1.75 trillion.

Top bosses at investment banks have cautioned that the market for new listings has become more selective as a result of the economic uncertainty, but expect a rebound once conditions stabilize.

Total quarterly revenue at Morgan Stanley rose to US$20.6 billion in the first quarter from US$17.7 billion a year earlier.

The Wall Street investment bank's profit came in at US$3.43 per share, surpassing the US$3 per share expected by analysts, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Reuters

Morgan Stanley

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Morgan Stanley pushes back Fed rate cut forecast to September
FINANCE
19-03-2026 16:08 HKT
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York US. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Morgan Stanley hires contract staff in Hong Kong as deals surge, sources say
FINANCE
11-03-2026 16:15 HKT
The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley profit jumps on bumper investment banking fees
FINANCE
15-01-2026 21:35 HKT
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell./REUTERS/Kevin
JPMorgan forecasts 2027 Fed hike; Barclays, Goldman postpone rate cut calls
FINANCE
12-01-2026 17:48 HKT
Representation of Bitcoin coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley files for bitcoin, solana ETFs in digital assets push
INNOVATION
06-01-2026 23:08 HKT
A gold seller weighs a gold watch bracelet inside a gold shop, on the day that gold surges to set a fresh record high, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Morgan Stanley forecasts gold at US$4,800 by fourth quarter of 2026
FINANCE
06-01-2026 22:02 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, United States, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Morgan Stanley questioned by US House panel over Zijin Gold IPO in Hong Kong
FINANCE
14-11-2025 13:13 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS
Musk names veteran banker Anthony Armstrong as xAI finance chief, FT says
INNOVATION
07-10-2025 18:00 HKT
A Zijin Mining sign at the company's booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, in March 3. Photo by REUTERS
Zijin Gold International eyeing US$3b Hong Kong IPO, exceeding original goal
FINANCE
03-09-2025 15:21 HKT
The HSI and other key indices slid but finish July strong. SING TAO
HK stocks fall but end month with up to 3pc gains
FINANCE
31-07-2025 17:00 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.