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FINANCE

Sa Sa expects up to HK$205m as net rises 1.66 times

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sa Sa store located in Central.
Sa Sa store located in Central.

Cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International (0178) expected that its net profit would surge 1.47 to 1.66 times for the year ended March amid the recovery of tourism, reaching HK$190 million to HK$205 million.

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Meanwhile, for the fourth quarter ended March, the company’s overall turnover was HK$1.23 billion, increasing 30.9 percent year-on-year. 

Offline sales increased 33 percent to HK$1.07 billion, representing 86.6 percent of total turnover, while online sales rose 18.9 percent to HK$165.5 million.

Offline sales in Hong Kong and Macao increased 34.9 percent to HK$974.5 million with a year-on-year increase of 37.2 percent in same-store sales. 

Performance in tourist areas is particularly satisfactory, with an increase of tourists sales mix in Hong Kong and Macao from 49.2 percent in the same period of last year to 60.5 percent, indicating an improvement of tourists’ consumption sentiment.

 

Sa Sa

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