Hong Kong shares end the session higher on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.82 percent, or 211 points, to 25,872 points.

The market turnover is HK$236 billion.

Hang Seng Tech Index was 29 points higher at closing, ending at 4,851 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended higher by rising 0.95 percent, or 38 points, to 4,026. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was up 1.61 percent to 13,639 points.