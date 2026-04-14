logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Bessent says Fed should 'wait and see' before lowering rates, Semafor reports

FINANCE
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands after President Donald Trump spoke about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands after President Donald Trump spoke about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The Federal Reserve should "wait and see" before deciding whether to lower interest rates amid the war in Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Semafor Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bessent said the US economy was "very strong" in January and February, and that the Fed is "doing the right thing by sitting and watching" how the conflict plays out.

"I would be shocked, for instance, if (the European Central Bank) hiked (rates)," he said. "Although I will say that many European countries, (such as) the UK, and Asian countries, are subsidizing demand, which we haven't done in the US."

Bessent said he is confident that recent price increases are not "going to get embedded into inflation expectations."

US consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years in March as the war with Iran led to a record surge in the cost of gasoline and diesel, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump's approval ratings as discontent grew over his handling of the economy.

The war has sent global crude oil prices surging more than 30 percent, with the national average retail gasoline price breaking above US$4 (HK$31.2) a gallon for the first time in more than three years.

When asked about whether the war in Iran would ultimately be good or bad for the US economy, Bessent said, "I think we will look back and say - I don't know the number of days - whether it's 50 or 100 or more (days) for 50 years of stability."

Reuters

 

Federal Reserveinterest rate

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ policy to boost yen could be an option to curb inflation, Japanese minister says
FINANCE
12-04-2026 14:32 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller converses on the sidelines of a monetary policy conference at Stanford University's Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, U.S., May 9, 2025. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir
Fed's Waller: January jobs data an upside surprise, if it continues a policy pause may be appropriate
FINANCE
23-02-2026 22:31 HKT
The headquarters of Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen in Tokyo, on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
BOJ may raise rates in March if yen resumes slide, says ex-policymaker
FINANCE
23-02-2026 10:45 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
US monetary policy future trend remains uncertain: HKMA
FINANCE
29-01-2026 11:13 HKT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building, which is currently undergoing renovations, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo/File Photo
Donald Trump versus the Federal Reserve - what you need to know 
WORLD
16-01-2026 16:56 HKT
A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
Some in BOJ see scope to raise rates sooner than markets expect, sources say
FINANCE
16-01-2026 10:46 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China cuts rates, signals more easing
FINANCE
15-01-2026 15:31 HKT
Fed's Daly says policymakers need to keep an open mind about further cuts
FINANCE
10-11-2025 21:54 HKT
Fed still poised to cut rates, but worries mount over US data vacuum
FINANCE
20-10-2025 22:44 HKT
Hibor rises across the board to 3 percent, Hong Kong dollar strongest in four months
FINANCE
15-09-2025 14:30 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
10 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.