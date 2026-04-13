Wall St subdued at open as failed US-Iran talks unsettle investors

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12-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran failed to deliver a deal to end the war, threatening a nascent recovery in equities and risking a renewed bout of volatility.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.4 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 47,718.21. The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,806.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.7 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,849.23.
Reuters
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