Wall St subdued at open as failed US-Iran talks unsettle investors

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran failed to deliver a deal to end the war, threatening a nascent recovery in equities and risking a renewed bout of volatility.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.4 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 47,718.21. The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,806.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.7 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,849.23.

Reuters