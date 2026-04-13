Hong Kong stocks remained lower at midday

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The Hong Kong market was still trading lower around noon.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.18 percent, or 305 points, to 25,588 points.
The half-day market turnover is HK$115 billion.
Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.98 percent to 4,812 points.
In the mainland, Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 6.96 points, to 3,979 points. Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose slightly by 0.14 percent to 14,336 points.
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