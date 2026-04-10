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FINANCE

China adds fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext board

FINANCE
15 mins ago
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A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo

China’s securities regulator on Friday added a fourth set of listing standards for ChiNext, Shenzhen’s startup board for growth companies, and said it would support the listings of select firms that have not yet turned profitable.

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The regulator laid out measures aimed at improving listing standards to make them more inclusive and attractive, and improving financial support for innovative startups in emerging and future industries, according to guidelines released by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on deepening reform of ChiNext board.

CSRC head Wu Qing had said last month the board would adopt more precise and inclusive listing standards to support quality innovative companies seeking to go public.

Reuters

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