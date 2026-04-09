Wall St opens muted over fragile Mideast truce; inflation data parsed

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Wall Street’s main indexes opened muted on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, as cracks emerged in the fragile Middle East ceasefire, while investors parsed through an in-line inflation reading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 47,840.63. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 6,783.69, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 11.4 points, or 0.05 percent, to 22,646.353 at the opening bell.
Reuters
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