Wall St opens muted over fragile Mideast truce; inflation data parsed

Wall Street’s main indexes opened muted on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, as cracks emerged in the fragile Middle East ceasefire, while investors parsed through an in-line inflation reading.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 47,840.63. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 6,783.69, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 11.4 points, or 0.05 percent, to 22,646.353 at the opening bell.

Reuters