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FINANCE

Wall St opens muted over fragile Mideast truce; inflation data parsed

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street’s main indexes opened muted on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, as cracks emerged in the fragile Middle East ceasefire, while investors parsed through an in-line inflation reading.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 47,840.63. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 6,783.69, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 11.4 points, or 0.05 percent, to 22,646.353 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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