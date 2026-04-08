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FINANCE

Wall Street opens higher after US-Iran ceasefire

FINANCE
32 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, sending crude prices lower on expectations that energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz could resume.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 393.7 points, or 0.85 percent, at the open to 46,978.17. The S&P 500 rose 137.5 points, or 2.08 percent, at the open to 6,754.36, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 803.4 points, or 3.65 percent, to 22,821.209 at the opening bell.

Reuters

S&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqUSstocksWall Street

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