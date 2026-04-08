Wall Street opens higher after US-Iran ceasefire

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Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, sending crude prices lower on expectations that energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz could resume.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 393.7 points, or 0.85 percent, at the open to 46,978.17. The S&P 500 rose 137.5 points, or 2.08 percent, at the open to 6,754.36, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 803.4 points, or 3.65 percent, to 22,821.209 at the opening bell.
Reuters
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