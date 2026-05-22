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CHINA

China adds chemicals to narcotics precursor list after Trump visit

CHINA
1 hour ago
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U.S. and China’s national flags flutter next to the Tiananmen Gate featuring a portrait of China’s late Chairman Mao Zedong, during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. and China’s national flags flutter next to the Tiananmen Gate featuring a portrait of China’s late Chairman Mao Zedong, during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China added three chemicals on Friday to its list of controlled precursor chemicals curbing their export to Canada, Mexico and the United States, a week after U.S. and Chinese leaders held a summit in Beijing.

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The National Narcotics Control Commission also issued a notice warning of eight chemicals that could be used to make synthetic drugs.

It ordered those engaging in related business and export trade activities to "strictly comply with domestic and foreign laws and regulations".

The moves mirrored Beijing's anti-narcotics curbs adopted in November, days after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea.

At those talks, the United States agreed to trim tariffs on China in exchange in part for Beijing ‌cracking ⁠down on the illicit fentanyl trade.

Washington had repeatedly accused Beijing of failing to stem the flow of precursor ​chemicals for fentanyl, with Trump imposing fentanyl-related tariffs on Beijing in early 2025 that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in February.

China had ⁠dismissed Washington's accusations over the deadly opioid, saying the issue was a U.S. problem whose responsibility rested with Washington.

Chinese and U.S. anti-narcotics authorities arrested five suspects this month and seized a batch of ​drugs in a joint investigation of a drug smuggling ‌and trafficking case, state media said.

Reuters

ChinachemicalsnarcoticsprecursorlistTrumpvisit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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