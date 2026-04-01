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FINANCE

HKEX suspends firms for delayed annual results disclosure

FINANCE
01-04-2026 22:19 HKT
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The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has seen several companies suspended from trading on Wednesday morning due to delays in announcing their annual results.

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These companies include China High Speed Transmission Equipment (0658), Hopson Development (0754), Ab&B Bio-Tech (2627), Mirxes Holding (2629), Shanghai XNG Holdings (3666), Rongta Technology (Xiamen) (9881), among others.

A spokesperson of the HKEX told Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, that among the 2,005 listed companies with a financial year ending in December, 1,966 have published their full-year results with auditors’ approval. 

He said a total of 39 companies have been suspended because their auditors did not approve their annual results. This figure is lower than the 67 suspensions recorded last year and marks the lowest level since 2023.

He added that HKEX is committed to maintaining a fair and orderly market, and it will continue to monitor market conditions and maintain communication with the relevant issuers to ensure compliance with listing rules and to minimize the duration of trading suspensions.
 

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