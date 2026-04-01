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FINANCE

Most Chinese automakers records increases in deliveries in March

FINANCE
01-04-2026 20:41 HKT
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BYD electric vehicle cars on display in Bangkok. REUTERS
BYD electric vehicle cars on display in Bangkok. REUTERS

Most Chinese automakers saw an increase in deliveries compared to February, however, companies including BYD (1211) and Xpeng (9868) recorded a year-on-year sales decline amid growing competition in the Chinese auto market.

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BYD’s car sales in March decreased 20.45 percent year-on-year to 300,200 units. Its sales in the first three quarters totaled 700,463 units, a year-on-year decrease of 30 percent.

XPeng said it sold 27,415 cars last month, up by 80 percent month-on-month but a drop of 17.4 percent year-on-year. Total deliveries in the first quarter reached 62,682 units.

Geely Automobile (0175) shipped a total of 233,031 units in March, an increase of 0.37 percent year-on-year. Geely’s total sales in the first quarter rose 0.79 percent to 709,400 units.

Great Wall Motor’s (2333) total sales volume rose 8.38 percent year-on-year to 106,200 units, with first-quarter sales increased 4.79 percent to 269,100 units.

Leapmotor (9863) delivered a total of 50,029 vehicles in March, representing a year-on-year increase of 35 percent and a month-on-month increase of 78.2 percent.

Li Auto (2015) delivered nearly 4,1053 units in March, up 55.4 percent month-on-month and 11.9 percent year-on-year. As of the end of March, cumulative vehicle deliveries totalled 1,635,357 units.

NIO (9866) delivered 35,486 vehicles in March 2026, up by 70.6 percent month-on-month and 136 percent year-on-year. It delivered 83,465 vehicles in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 98.3 percent.

Xiaomi (1810) said it delivered more than 20,000 vehicles over the past month. Among them, the new generation SU7 has accumulated over 7,000 deliveries since the beginning of delivery on March 23.

 

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