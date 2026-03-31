FourSemi opens 1.1 times higher on Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, followed by Tongshifu

Read More
Two Chinese companies kick off bookbuilding for HK IPOs on Monday
23-03-2026 16:46 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Two newly listed Chinese companies made their Hong Kong trading debuts on Tuesday, with Shanghai FourSemi Semiconductor (3625) opening 1.1 times higher.
The smart power amplifier chip design company opened at HK$85.05 on its first trading day, higher than its initial public offering price of HK$40. Each lot of 100 shares gains HK$4,505.
But Copper craft manufacturing business Hangzhou Tongshifu Cultural and Creative (0664) opened lower at HK$35.42, a 41 percent drop from its IPO price of HK$60. Each board lot of 100 shares incurs a loss of HK$2,458.
Gloria Leung
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: