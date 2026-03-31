logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

FourSemi opens 1.1 times higher on Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, followed by Tongshifu

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Two newly listed Chinese companies made their Hong Kong trading debuts on Tuesday, with Shanghai FourSemi Semiconductor (3625) opening 1.1 times higher.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The smart power amplifier chip design company opened at HK$85.05 on its first trading day, higher than its initial public offering price of HK$40. Each lot of 100 shares gains HK$4,505.

But Copper craft manufacturing business Hangzhou Tongshifu Cultural and Creative (0664) opened lower at HK$35.42, a 41 percent drop from its IPO price of HK$60. Each board lot of 100 shares incurs a loss of HK$2,458.

Gloria Leung

FourSemiTongshifu

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
FourSemi rises 1.1 times in the gray market on Monday, followed by Tongshifu
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Two Chinese companies kick off bookbuilding for HK IPOs on Monday
FINANCE
23-03-2026 16:46 HKT
Photo by ELI HILLER / AFP The bust portion of a 15-foot bronze statue of US President Donald Trump, coated in gold leaf, lies on its back in the studio of sculptor Alan Cottrill in Zanesville, Ohio on February 5, 2026.
Gold set for worst month in more than 17 years as US rate-cut hopes fade
FINANCE
16 mins ago
Hong Kong stocks slid in mid-day on Tuesday
FINANCE
35 mins ago
Ronald Lam, left. Reuters.
Cathay Pacific to maintain capacity despite rising jet fuel costs, CEO says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System installed by EnerVenue at a wind farm. Photo provided by EnerVenue.
EnerVenue raises US$300 mln in Series B preferred stock financing to scale next-gen, non-lithium battery technology
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Reuters
China's factory activity growth hits 1-year high even as war risks heighten
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
War sets dollar for monthly rise, yen recovers on intervention threat
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks open steady in the morning on Tuesday
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Wall Street indexes end mostly lower as investors weigh Middle East conflict outlook
FINANCE
7 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK braces for squally thunderstorms and powerful gusts
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.