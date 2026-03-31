Hong Kong stocks slid in mid-day on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks slid in the afternoon on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed lower at 126.84 points, or 0.51 percent, to 24,623.95.

The half-day market turnover was HK$132.85 billion.

Tha Hang Seng Tech Index fell 44.06 points to 4,646 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 15 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,908. While the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell by 1.45 percent to 13,526 points.

