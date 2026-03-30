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FINANCE

FourSemi rises 1.1 times in the gray market on Monday, followed by Tongshifu

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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Shanghai FourSemi Semiconductor, a smart power amplifier chip design company, rose 1.1 times in the gray market on Monday.

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It closed at HK$83, compared to the issue price of HK$40. FourSemi offer 12 million H shares, aiming to raise HK$600 million. 

But Copper craft manufacturing business Hangzhou Tongshifu Cultural and Creative closed at a price lower than the HK$67 issue price, falling 30 percent to HK$42. It offers 74 million H shares, aiming to raise HK$500 million.

Two new stocks will make their Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday.

Gloria Leung

FourSemiTonshifu

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