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FINANCE

PetroChina's net profit dropped 4.5pc to 157.3b yuan in 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PetroChina (0857) saw its net profit for 2025 fell by 4.48 percent to 157.3 billion yuan (HK$178.3 billion).

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It's revenue slipped 2.5 percent to 2.86 trillion yuan. The board proposed a final cash dividend of 25 fens per share for 2025.

Its oil and gas equivalent output rose 2.5 percent to 1.84 billion barrels, with wind and solar power generation surging 68 percent year on year. Core business segments with natural gas sales up 7 percent and the Refining, Chemicals and New Materials profit from operations of 24.25 billion yuan, representing an increase of 13.4 percent as compared with last year.

Looking ahead, PetroChina said it will boost oil and gas reserves and output, promote green and low carbon transformation, targeting a crude oil output of 941.3 million barrels and a marketable natural gas output of 5.47 trillion cubic feet in 2026.

Yiru Zhou

PetroChina

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